Monday, June 21

- Beloit Turner School District Evaluation Committee, 3:30 p.m., District Office, 1237 E. Inman Pkwy.

- South Beloit City Council pre-annexation agreement hearing, 4 p,m,, Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St.

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., Nature at the Confluence, 306 Dickop St.

- Parkview Board of Education, 6 p,m., Parkview Elementary School Cafeteria, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.

- Town of Beloit Board Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Forum, City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, June 22

- School District of Beloit Policy & Personnel Committee, 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Business Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

Recommended for you