Monday, Aug. 3
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Beloit, Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd. Citizen participants can access this meeting virtually via Zoom. Call 1-312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID number 776 080 8083.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. In-person attendance will be limited. Members of the public can participate by calling 571-317-3122, access code 852-153-277. All participants’ phones must be muted.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
- School District of Beloit Planning and Budget Committee, 5:15 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
- School District of Beloit Turner, Communications Committee Meeting, 4 p.m., School District Office, 1237 E. Inman Parkway.
- Town of Beloit, Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., Preservation Park Big Pavilion, 3444 S. Riverside Dr.
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. In-person attendance will be limited. Members of the public can paticipate by calling 312-757-3121, access code 316-509-597. All participants’ phones must be muted.