Monday, March 14

- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, March 15

- Rock County General Services Committee, 7:30 a.m., fifth floor, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.’

School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

Wednesday, March 16

- Beloit Municipal Library Board, 6 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

Recommended for you