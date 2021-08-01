Monday, Aug. 2
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.
- Beloit City Council, 6:30 p.m. agenda review, 7 p.m. meeting, City Hall, 100 State St.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Town of Turtle Board, 7 p.m., Town Center, 6916 S. County Road J.
- Beloit School District Business, Operations and Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting with legislators, 6 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee, 6:45 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., McKearn Park Shelter, 2711 S. Park Ave.
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
- School District of Beloit Policy Committee , 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.