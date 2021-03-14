Monday, March 15

- South Beloit Liquor Commission, 4:55 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., virtual meeting via Zoom, code number 776 080 8083.

- South Beloit City Council Special Meeting on proposed city administrator, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, March 16

- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 3 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

Wednesday, March 17

- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appearls/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.