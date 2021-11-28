Government In Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 28, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Nov. 29- South Beloit City Council Budget Hearing, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.Tuesday, Nov. 30- Beloit School District Business, Operations and Finance Committee Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District {span}Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St. {/span}- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, Dec. 1- Beloit School District Policy Committee Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School Board President to address concerns over her email signature Beloit fatal crash victim identified Traffic stop results in drug charge for South Beloit man Beloit woman charged after woman struck by vehicle Grocery store, restaurant eyed for former Shopko location Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime