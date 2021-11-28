Monday, Nov. 29

- South Beloit City Council Budget Hearing, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

- Beloit School District Business, Operations and Finance Committee Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District {span}Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St. {/span}

- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

- Beloit School District Policy Committee Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Recommended for you