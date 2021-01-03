Monday, Jan. 4

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m. The meeting can be viewed by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/i/7760808083, ID number 776 080 8083

- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- School District of Beloit Ad Hoc Language Barriers Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

- School District of Beloit Planning and Budget Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

- School District of Beloit Special Board Meeting, 5:45 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

Thursday, Jan. 7

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 4:30 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd.

