Monday, Sept. 14
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors Budget Workshop, 4 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd. Participants can tune in via Zoom using the meeting ID: 776 080 8083.
- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- South Beloit Public Library Board, 7 p.m., South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd.
- School District of Beloit Ad Hoc Naming Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Turner Board of Education, 7 p.m., District Library, 1237 E. Inman Parkway. Face coverings are required.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Town of Beloit Fire Chief Hiring Committee, 9 a.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd.
- Town of Beloit Town Administrator Hiring Committee, 4 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd.
- Beloit Community Development Authority, 5 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.