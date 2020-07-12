Monday, July 13
- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall first floor conference room, 100 State St. The public may participate by calling 312-757-3121, access code 255-461-365..
- School District of Beloit Board of Education goal setting workshop, 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Turner Board of Education, Building and Grounds Committee, 6:30 p.m., 1237 Inman Parkway.
- South Beloit Public Library Board, 7 p.m., 630 Blackhawk Blvd. Zoom meeting.
- School District of Beloit Turner Board of Education, regular meeting, 7 p.m., 1237 Inman Parkway. The meeting will be held virtually via YouTube at https://youtu.be/eSqnX3zDMd0
Tuesday, July 14
- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., Beloit City Hall Forum, 100 State St. Members of the public may login to the meeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/413342485 or call 872-240-3212, access code 413-342-485. Phones must be muted.
- School District of Beloit Oversight and Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Policy and Personnel Committee, 5:30 p.m. Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Regular Board meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Wednesday, July 15
- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Beloit Public Library Board, 4 p.m. The public can participate through Go To Meeting, just call 866-899-4679, access code 717-206-965.
Thursday, July 16
- School District of Beloit special board presentation on charter schools, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.