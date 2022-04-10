Monday, Apil 11

- School District of Beloit Board of Education, canvas of election ballots, noon, Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.

Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Beloit City Council special meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board Room, 1237 Inman Parkway.

Tuesday, April 12

- Beloit Alcoholic Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall

- Beloit Board of Appeals, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District Office, 850 Hayes Ave.

- School District of Beloit Governance Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Board of Education workshop, 7:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.

Wednesday, April 13

- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Recommended for you