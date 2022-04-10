Government in Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 10, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Apil 11- School District of Beloit Board of Education, canvas of election ballots, noon, Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council special meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board Room, 1237 Inman Parkway.Tuesday, April 12- Beloit Alcoholic Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall- Beloit Board of Appeals, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District Office, 850 Hayes Ave.- School District of Beloit Governance Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education workshop, 7:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, April 13- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now UPDATE: Two incumbents, two newcomers elected to Beloit School Board Siren tests resume in Rock County Results from contested Rock County board elections in Beloit Vintage Etcetera opens Beloit location Beloit school’s dual language immersion program turns 10, still going strong Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime