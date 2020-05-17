Monday, May 18
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd. Virtual meeting available by calling 408-418-9388 access 296488768.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m.. Meeting held virtually. Go to website at https://us02web.zoom.us/i/7760808083, Meeting ID 766 080 8083.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., teleconference meeting, watch via Channel 992 or live stream on Beloit Access Youtube channel online. Phone access by calling (224) 501-3412, access code 956-664-725.
Tuesday, May 19
-Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., teleconference meeting. Phone access by calling 1 (872) 240-3412, access code 819-211-477.
Wednesday, May 20
-Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., teleconference meeting. Phone access by calling 1 (872) 240-3212, access code 970-102-125.
- School District of Beloit Wisconsin Association of School Boards Workshop, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1633 Keeler Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.