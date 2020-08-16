Monday, Aug. 17
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Road. Wearing of masks will be enforced.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
- School District of Beloit Board of Education Special Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
- School District of Beloit Board of Education Special Board Meeting, 5 p.m., Kolak, 1633 Keeler Ave.
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.