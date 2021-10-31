Government in Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Oct 31, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Nov. 1- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council, 6:30 p.m. agenda review and 7 p.m. regular meeting, City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit School District Governance Committee, 6 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.Tuesday, Nov. 2- Beloit School District Business, Operations and Finance Committee Meeting , 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, Nov. 3- Town of Beloit Board of Adjustments, 5 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m, City Hall, 100 State St.- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.- Beloit School District Special Meeting, 6 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit City Council South Beloit City Council Town Of Beloit Board Of Supervisors Beloit School District Beloit Plan Commission Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man charged with cocaine possession City of Beloit urges residents take actions to avoid water service disruptions Beloit man sentenced in 2016 fatal shooting as family denounces plea deal Employee arrested after outburst at Jimmy John's Woman arrested in Beloit after spitting on officer Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime