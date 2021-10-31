Monday, Nov. 1

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit City Council, 6:30 p.m. agenda review and 7 p.m. regular meeting, City Hall, 100 State St.

- Beloit School District Governance Committee, 6 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

- Beloit School District Business, Operations and Finance Committee Meeting , 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

- Town of Beloit Board of Adjustments, 5 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m, City Hall, 100 State St.

- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.

- Beloit School District Special Meeting, 6 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.