Monday, Nov. 8

- Parkview School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Parkview High School, 408 W. Beloit St.

- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. 

Tuesday, Nov. 9

- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Clark Elementary School, 464 Oak Grove Ave.

- School District of Beloit Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St. 

Wednesday, Nov. 10

- Town of Beloit Plan Commission, 4:15 p.m., Town of Beloit Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road

- Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission, 5:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

Recommended for you