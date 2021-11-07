Government in Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Nov 7, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Nov. 8- Parkview School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Parkview High School, 408 W. Beloit St.- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. Tuesday, Nov. 9- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Clark Elementary School, 464 Oak Grove Ave.- School District of Beloit Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St. Wednesday, Nov. 10- Town of Beloit Plan Commission, 4:15 p.m., Town of Beloit Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road- Beloit Equal Opportunities Commission, 5:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Police report shows differing accounts of mask taping incident Protesters speak out against mask incident Beloit lost one of the good guys Armed robbery reported in Beloit Beloit man charged after Walmart theft attempt Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime