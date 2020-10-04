Monday, Oct. 5
- South Beloit Liquor Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- School District of Beloit Ad Hoc Language Barriers Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd. Participants can join via Zoom using the meeting ID code 776 080 8083.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
- School District of Beloit Planning and Budget Committee, 5:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 2:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.