Monday, June 1
- South Beloit Liquor Commission, 4:55 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m. The meeting is being held via Zoom video conferencing and teleconferencing.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., the public can call (571) 317-3112, access code 238-705-837. All participants’ phones will be muted.
Tuesday, June 2
- School District of Beloit Planning & Budget Committee 5:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Special Board Meeting, 6 p.m. Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Wednesday, June 3
- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., Preservation Park Big Pavilion, 3444 S. Riverside Drive.
- School District of Beloit Special Board Meeting, 5:00 p.m., interim superintendent Interviews
Thursday, June 4
- Town of Beloit Board of Adjustments, 5 p.m.. The meeting is being held via Zoom teleconference.
- School District of Beloit Special Board Meeting, 5 p.m., interim superintendent Interviews
