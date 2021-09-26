Government in Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Sep 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, Sept. 27- Town of Beloit Budget Workshop, 4 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council pandemic funding workshop, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Wednesday, Sept. 29- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Town Of Beloit Beloit Police And Fire Commission Community Development Authority Clint Wolf Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man linked to 2016 homicide arrested on gun charge Beloit man arrested after robbery at Walgreens Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit man charged with sex assault of child Home, vehicles struck by gunfire in Beloit early Sunday Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime