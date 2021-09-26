Monday, Sept. 27

- Town of Beloit Budget Workshop, 4 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Beloit City Council pandemic funding workshop, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.