Government in Action Government in Action Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Feb 27, 2022 Feb 27, 2022 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tuesday, March 1- School District of Beloit Business, Operations and Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, ‘1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, March 2- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., McKearn Park Shelter, 2711 Park Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now BPD: Multiple people 'detained' after warrants served in Beloit Beloit's Family Promise announces new 24-7 homeless shelter site and new executive director Beloit man found guilty of sex trafficking Two announce plans to run for Rock Co. sheriff Short-term agreement approved for School District of Beloit at Telfer Park Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime