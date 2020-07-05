Monday, July 6
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom technology. Go to the websidte at https://us02web.zoom.us/i/7760808083. Meeting ID: 776 080 8083. Call into meeting at 312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 776 080 8083.
- Beloit City Council teleconference meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Members of the public may watch via television on Channel 992, livestream the meeting on Beloit Access Television (BATV) YouTube channel, or by calling 571-317-3122, access code 579-949-293. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited.
Tuesday, July 7
- School District of Beloit Planning and Budget Committee, 5:15 p.m., 1633 Keeler Ave.
- School District of Beloit Special Board Meeting 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1633 Keeler Ave.
Wednesday, July 8
- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Meeting held virtually by Zoom technology. Go to website at https://us02web.zoom.us/i/7760808083. Meeting ID:776 080 8083.
- Beloit Plan Commission teleconference meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may participate in the open session portion of this agenda by calling 1 (408) 650-3123 , access code 688-974-269 . All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.