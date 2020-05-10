Monday, May 11
- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall Forum, 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may participate in the open session portion of this agenda by calling 1 (571) 317-3112, access code 591-767-469. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited.
- School District of Beloit Turner, Board of Education, 7 p.m. Community members can watch the virtual meeting using the following link: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1qJM89Cxnf7A84EPRpEpXTyyjHkllfZ9hhgs9LW8n370/edit
Tuesday, May 12
- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 10:45 a.m., City Hall Forum, 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may participate in the open session portion of this agenda by calling 646-749-3112, access code 271-048-469. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited.
- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall Forum, 100 State St. Members of the media or public may login to the meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/962418285 or call (786) 535-3211, access code 962-418-285. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited.
- South Beloit Fire Pension Board, 10 a.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., South Beloit High School, 245 Prairie Hill Road.
- School District of Beloit Planning and Budget Committee, 5:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Policy and Personnel Committee, 5:45 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Oversight and Finance Committee, 6:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Wednesday, May 13
- Town of Turtle Board, 7 p.m., Town Center, 6916 S. County J. The meeting will be held via video. Meeting ID is 720-0928-9731, Password OAsKcC. By phone, call 312-676-6799, Password 465053.
- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd. The public can join this virtual Zoom meeting using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84171499288. The meeting ID to gain access is 841 7149 9288. The Zoom app is also available. To connect via telephone, call 1-312-626-6799, and then enter the meeting ID and press pound.
Thursday, May 14
- School District of Beloit Board of Education Wisconsin Association of School Bards Workshop, 7-8:30 p.m., understanding legal roles and responsibilities, Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Board of Education Special Board Meeting, 8:30 p.m. or immediately following the workshop prior, Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.,
- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m. teleconference meeting. Watch via Youtube at youtube.com/channel/UCcGhCAgg7M8721fnSaYU29Q/.
- Winnebago County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., teleconference meeting. Watch via Youtube at youtube.com/channel/UCKi0f8qMNGZD4VVdoan5qNA/live
