Monday, Oct. 26
- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- South Beloit City Council budget meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- School District of Beloit Turner Board of Education, 6 p.m., 1237 E. Inman Parkway.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
- School District of Beloit Policy & Personnel Committee, 5:45 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Governance Committee, 6:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Business Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
- School District of Beloit Annual Budget Hearing, 5:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Thursday, Oct. 29
- Rock County Board of Supervisors review of 2021 budget, 6 p.m., virtual meeting