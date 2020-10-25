Monday, Oct. 26

- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- South Beloit City Council budget meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- School District of Beloit Turner Board of Education, 6 p.m., 1237 E. Inman Parkway.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

- School District of Beloit Policy & Personnel Committee, 5:45 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Governance Committee, 6:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Business Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

- School District of Beloit Annual Budget Hearing, 5:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

Thursday, Oct. 29

- Rock County Board of Supervisors review of 2021 budget, 6 p.m., virtual meeting