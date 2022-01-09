Monday, Jan. 10

- PAVE Governance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Parkview High School Conference Room, 408 W. Beloit St., Orfordville.

- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District offices, 850 Hayes Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.

- Parkview School District Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

Recommended for you