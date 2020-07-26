Monday, July 27
- School District of Beloit Turner, Board of Education, 6:40 p.m., special meeting, 1231 E. Inman Parkway. Meeting will be held in the middle/high school library. Face coverings are required.
- School District of Beloit Turner, Board of Education, 7 p.m., annual meeting, 1231 E. Inman Parkway. Meeting will be held in the middle/high school library. Face coverings are required for all attendees. Enter through the exterior doors closest to the auditorium/library.
Tuesday, July 28
- School District of Beloit Governance Committee, 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Policy and Personnel Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Special Board Meeting, 5:45 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Business Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.