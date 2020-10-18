Monday, Oct. 19
- South Beloit Liquor Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- School District of Beloit Turner Buildings and Grounds Committee, 5 p.m., 1237 Inman Parkway.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Rd. Participants can tune in via Zoom using the meeting ID: 776 080 8083.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
- School District of Beloit Turner, Communications Committee, 5:30 p.m., 1237 Inman Parkway.
- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Thursday, Oct. 22
- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., virtual meeting with public viewing available on YouTube
- Winnebago County, Illinois Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., virtual meeting with public viewing available on YouTube