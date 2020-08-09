Monday, Aug. 10
- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall Forum, 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may participate in the meeting by calling 1 (571) 317-3122, access code 159-610-557. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance in person will be limited.
- School District of Beloit Turner, Buildings and Grounds Committee, 6:15 p.m., Turner Middle/High School Library, 1237 E. Inman Parkway. Face coverings are required.
- School District of Beloit Turner, Board of Education, 7 p.m., Turner Middle/High School Library, 1237 E. Inman Parkway. Face coverings are required.
- South Beloit Public Library Board, 7 p.m., the meeting can be listened to using Zoom technology. Contact the library about how to access the meeting online or by phone.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
- Beloit Alcohol Beverage License Control Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall Forum, 100 State St. Members of the media or public may login to the meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/127986981 or call (872) 240-3212, access code 127-986-981. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited.
- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., district offices, 850 Hayes Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
- Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m., Town Community Center, 6916 S. County Road J.
Thursday, Aug. 13
- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., teleconference meeting. Visit the county’s website for more information.
- Winnebago County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Winnebago County Courthouse, 400 West State Street, Rockford.