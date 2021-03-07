Monday, March 8
- Beloit Turner School District Personnel Committee, 6 p.m., 1237 E. Inman Pkwy.
- Beloit Turner School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., 1237 E. Inman Pkwy.
- South Beloit Public Library Board, 7 p.m., South Beloit Public Library, 630 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Tuesday, March 9
- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., South Beloit High School Library, 245 Prairie Hill Road.
- Beloit School District Oversight and Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit School District Policy & Personnel Committee, 6 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit School District Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit Board of Appeals, 3 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Wednesday, March 10
- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m., virtual meeting. To join, use the following Zoom code: 776 080 8083.