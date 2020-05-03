Monday, May 4
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., South Beloit City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd. Meeting will be available online with Zoom technology and by phone-in. Phones must be muted.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Road. Citizens can tune in through the Zoom app or via the website at us02web.zoom.us/j/7760808083. To join, use the meeting ID: 867 6601 2654.
-Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall Forum, 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may watch the council meeting via television on Channel 992, livestream the meeting on Beloit Access Television (BATV) YouTube channel, or by calling (872) 240-3212, access code 320-073-909. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited. If you would like to provide comments related to the Public Hearing item or Public Comment, please submit those to PublicComment@beloitwi.gov by noon on Monday.
Tuesday, May 5
-Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 2 p.m., City Hall Forum, 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may participate in the open session portion of this agenda by calling 1 (646) 749-3112, access code 901-127-541. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited.
Wednesday, May 6
-Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may participate in the open session portion of this agenda by calling 1 (669) 224-3412, access code 827-855-245. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited. If you would like to provide comments for the any of the items on the agenda, please submit those to planning@beloitwi.gov by noon on Wednesday.
