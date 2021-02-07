Monday, Feb. 8
- School District of Beloit Turner, Board of Education, 7 p.m. This virtual meeting will be broadcast on YouTube via Google Hangouts. Participants can join using the following link: https://youtu.be/20eB-w3X_ww
- South Beloit Public Library Board, 7 p.m., the meeting will be held online via Zoom.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
- School District of Beloit Oversight & Finance Committee, 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Policy & Personnel Committee, 6 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Regular Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., South Beloit High School Library, 245 Prairie Hill Road.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
- Town of Beloit Planning Commission, 4:15 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually using Zoom. The code to join is 776 080 8083.