Monday, Jan. 25
- Beloit School District Superintendent staff and community forums on Zoom, 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. People who want to register can go to https://www.sdb.k12.wi.us and click on “our district” and then “board of education” and then “2020 superintendent search” and then “register to participate in finalist’s interviews.”
- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
- Beloit School District Policy & Personnel Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit School District Business Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit Police and Fire Commission Special Meeting, 2:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State. St.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting, 6 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Thursday, Jan. 28
- Beloit School District Special Board Meeting, superintendent interviews, 4:45 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.