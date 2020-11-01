Monday, Nov. 2
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- School District of Beloit Ad Hoc Language Barriers Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., virtual Zoom meeting. Participants can tune in using the meeting ID: 776 080 8083.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
- School District of Beloit Planning and Budget Committee, 5:15 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
Thursday, Nov. 5
- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 2:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.