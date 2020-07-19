Monday, July 20
- South Beloit Liquor Commission, 4:35 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- South Beloit City Council Downstate Small Business Stabilization Grant public hearing, 4:40 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- South Beloit City Council annexation hearing, 4:45 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 2 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. Members of the public may participate by calling 571-317-3112, access code 232-815-709. All participants’ phones will be muted.
- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. Members of the public may call 571-317-3122, access code 852-153-277. All participants’ phones will be muted.
- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station #1, 2445 S. Afton Road. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom using the meeting ID: 776 080 8083. Call 1-312-626-6799 and then enter the meeting ID number.
Tuesday, July 21
- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Members of the public may participate by calling 646-749-3122 Access Code: : 701-782-661 . All participants’ phones will be muted.
Wednesday, July 22
- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. Members of the public may participate by calling 872-240-3412, access code 289-075-677. All participants’ phones will be muted.
- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. Members of the media or the public may participate in the open session portion of this agenda by calling 312- 757-3121, access code 316-509-597. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited.
