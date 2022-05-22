Government in Action Beloit area meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 22, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, May 23- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Wednesday, May 25- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Thursday, May 26- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. fourth floor.- Winnebago County Board, 6 p.m. Winnebago County Courthouse, 400 W. State St., Rockford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board approves hiring of new athletic director, discuss application process Janesville landlord accused of sexual harassment Teacher at McNeel school in Beloit retiring, says she will “always be a Lancer” Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers School board of Beloit makes statement on superintendent’s departure Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime