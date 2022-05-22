Monday, May 23

- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Wednesday, May 25

- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Thursday, May 26

- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. fourth floor.

- Winnebago County Board, 6 p.m. Winnebago County Courthouse, 400 W. State St., Rockford.

