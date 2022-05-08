Monday, May 9

- South Beloit City Council special meeting, 11 a.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 5 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

Tuesday, May 10

- Town of Beloit Board of Review, 4 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Parkview Academy of Virtual Education (PAVE) Governance Board, 5:30 p.m., Parkview High School, 408 W. Beloit St., Orfordville.

- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District Office, 850 Hayes Ave.

Recommended for you