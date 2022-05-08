Government in Action Beloit area meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 8, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, May 9- South Beloit City Council special meeting, 11 a.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 5 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.Tuesday, May 10- Town of Beloit Board of Review, 4 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Parkview Academy of Virtual Education (PAVE) Governance Board, 5:30 p.m., Parkview High School, 408 W. Beloit St., Orfordville.- South Beloit School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., District Office, 850 Hayes Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man killed, two injured in two-vehicle crash USS Beloit christening to be momentous day Beloit man killed in crash identified Beloit school superintendent is lone finalist for Stoughton superintendent job Second-grade Beloit teacher retires after 32 years in the district Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime