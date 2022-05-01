Government in Action Beloit area meetings Monday, May 2 Clint Wolf Author email May 1, 2022 May 1, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save - South Beloit Liquor Commission, 4:55 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Parkview School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Elementary School cafeteria, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, May 3- School District of Beloit Business, Operations and Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, May 4- Beloit Turner School District Finance Committee, 1 p.m., Board Room, 1237 Inman Parkway.- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., McKearn park Shelter, 2711 S. Park Ave.- School District of Beloit Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Town of Beloit teen accused of repeated sexual assault of a child Ventriloquist/comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Beloit Person shot and killed at Precision Drawn Metals in Janesville Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit Serta employees to move to Janesville in phases Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime