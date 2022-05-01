- South Beloit Liquor Commission, 4:55 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Parkview School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., Parkview Elementary School cafeteria, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, May 3

- School District of Beloit Business, Operations and Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

Wednesday, May 4

- Beloit Turner School District Finance Committee, 1 p.m., Board Room, 1237 Inman Parkway.

- Town of Beloit Parks Committee, 5:30 p.m., McKearn park Shelter, 2711 S. Park Ave.

- School District of Beloit Policy Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

