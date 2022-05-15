Monday, May 16

- School District of Beloit Strategic Design Team, 5:30 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.

- Beloit City Council Workshop/Special Meeting, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Tuesday, May 17

- School District of Beloit special meeting - expulsion, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 7:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 8 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.

Wednesday, May 18

- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger-Haskell Golf Course Clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.

- Beloit Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.

- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.

Recommended for you