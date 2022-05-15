Government in Action Beloit area meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 15, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, May 16- School District of Beloit Strategic Design Team, 5:30 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council Workshop/Special Meeting, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, May 17- School District of Beloit special meeting - expulsion, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 7:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 8 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, May 18- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger-Haskell Golf Course Clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.- Beloit Public Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Roman's Supermarket to open in Beloit Yet more turmoil at school district Six arrested in Beloit after search warrants executed Beloit teens accused of attempted car theft Rehl to step down as South Beloit mayor Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime