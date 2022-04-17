Government in Action Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Apr 17, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, April 18- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road,- Parkview School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Parkview Elementary School, 106 W. Church St., Orfordville.- Beloit City Council special meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.Tuesday, April 19- Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Town of Beloit Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit Landmark Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Center, 1500 Fourth St.Wednesday, April 20- Town of Turtle Board, 6:45 p.m., Town Center, 6916 S. County Road J- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger-Haskell Golf Course Clubhouse, 1611 Hackett St.- Beloit Plan Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit City Council South Beloit City Council School District Of Beloit Town Of Beloit Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit Memorial High School honor roll The City of Beloit plans to expand Colley and Willowbrook roads Edgerton man who died in tree mishap identified Edgerton man dies when tree hits truck cab Beloit teacher Sharon Straub retires after 40 years in education Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime