Monday, June 22
- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m. teleconference meeting. Members of the public may by calling 1 (224) 501-3412, access code 639-315-245. All participants’ phones will be muted.
Tuesday, June 23
- School District of Beloit Special Board Meeting, 5 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Policy and Personnel Committee, 6:15 p.m. Kolak, 1500 Fourth St
- School District of Beloit Business Meeting, 7 p.m., Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of South Beloit Board of Education, 6 p.m., District Office, 850 Hayes Ave.
Wednesday, June 24
- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m. teleconference meeting. Members of the public may participate by calling 1 (571) 317-3122, access code 904-332-573. All participants’ phones will be muted. Attendance at the meeting in person will be limited
Thursday, June 25
- Rock County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m. teleconference meeting. Watch via Youtube at youtube.com/channel/UCcGhCAgg7M8721fnSaYU29Q/
- Winnebago County (Ill.) Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., teleconference meeting. Watch via Youtube at wincoil.us/FEATURED-ITEMS/WATCH-COUNTY-BOARD-MEETINGS-ONLINE
