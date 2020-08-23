Monday, Aug. 24
- Beloit Police and Fire Commission, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
- South Beloit Fire Pension Board, 10 a.m., South Beloit Fire Station, 429 Gardner St.
- South Beloit City Council special meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.
- School District of Beloit Policy and Personnel Committee, 5:15 p.m., 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Governance Committee, 6 p.m., 1500 Fourth St.
- School District of Beloit Business Meeting, 7 p.m. 1500 Fourth St.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
- Beloit Community Development Authority, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.
- School District of Beloit Turner Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., 1237 E. Inman Parkway, middle/high school library.