Clinton Anderson, who is running for to be the next state representative for the 45th Assembly District, speaks in support of Gov. Evers reelection at Gov. Evers event at Beloit College Powerhouse in Beloit Monday afternoon.
BELOIT—Gov. Tony Evers touched on topics of education funding, support for small business and the importance of college students getting out to vote during a stop at the Beloit College Powerhouse Student Center Monday.
The stop in Beloit was part of Evers’ “Doing the Right Thing” Bus Tour with lieutenant governor nominee Rep. Sara Rodriguez by his side just one week from Election Day.
The stop at the Beloit College Powerhouse at 850 Pleasant St. included appearances by other Democratic candidates and elected officials in Beloit.
Clinton Anderson, who is running for the 45th Assembly District seat, spoke about his support for the Governor.
“We can elect somebody who cares about public education or someone who wants to dismantle it,” Anderson told the crowd. “Somebody who wants to make sure that you have a private conversation with your doctor or someone who wants to jail doctors for having a medical conversation.”
Anderson then introduced Rodriguez, who spoke about her life commitment to service as a Peace Corps volunteer and her work in healthcare, specifically reproductive health. In 2020, Rodriguez helped flip her district, the 13th Assembly District, which includes the western part of Milwaukee County and the eastern part of Waukesha County, from red to blue.
“If we can get it done in Waukesha County, we can get it done all across the state of Wisconsin,” Rodriguez said.
Gov. Evers then spoke about driving across the state in a school bus, and how it’s important to him as a lifelong educator. This year’s drive is much smoother than past bus drives, with the improved roads in the state.
Evers said public schools need funding for special education, mental health and behavioral care.
“Were going to focus once again on middle class taxes,” Evers said. “We’re looking forward to having more solar or any other renewable energy we can get our hands on so that we can combat climate change. And fix our roads again. We’re going to be doing another 5,000 miles over the next couple of years.”
Evers also spoke about the focus on supporting small businesses, farmers, the tourism industry, bars and restaurants. He also emphasized the importance of college students voting, adding that he knows many college students have concerns about topics like climate change.
“We’re going to win,” Evers told the Daily News, after his speech. “We’re on the right side of the issues, whether it’s schools, the environment or jobs. We feel good about where we are. My opponent is dangerous and radical about a whole bunch of topics… abortion, funding public schools, you name it. I believe we are going to win. But, it’s going to be very, very close.”