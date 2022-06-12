BELOIT—Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will speak at the Juneteenth celebration hosted by the Rising Queens at 11:45 a.m. at Riverside Park.
With a theme of “Lest we forget,” the Rising Queens’s Juneteenth event will be held from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Jones Pavilion.
“I’m really excited for the community to have the governor attend. It will bring out a lot of people from different backgrounds. Juneteenth Day Beloit 2022 is a very culturally diverse day,” said Rising Queens Founder and Executive Director Tracy Dumas.
The Juneteenth celebration at Riverside Park is one of two Juneteenth events set for Beloit.
Also on Saturday, June 18, a Juneteenth celebration will be held from noon—10 p.m. at Telfer Park, 2101 Cranston Road. This event is being presented by The Elite Ladies and the Rock County YWCA. Sponsors include Visit Beloit and the Stateline Family YMCA.
The event at Telfer Park will include food, music, blood pressure checks and an R&B concert will be featured in the evening.
The Juneteenth event in Riverside Park will feature African-American food and retail vendors as well as Latino and Jamaican representation. As of Friday, the event was up to more than 50 food and retail vendors. The main headliner act will be the Top Flight Band.
“We have a huge lineup of performers coming from Rockford and Freeport as well as Janesville,” Dumas added.
Sponsors include: Alliant Energy, Maryanne Carroll of Allstate, Blackhawk State Bank, First National and Trust Bank, Visit Beloit, School District Of Beloit, Greater Beloit Economic development Corp, Community Action, Frito Lay, Merrill Community Center.
A kids play area with bouncy houses and free hot dogs, chips and juice will be available at the event thanks to First National Bank & Trust and Mary Anne Carroll: Allstate Insurance.
At 10:30 a.m. Kenda Roman will give a speech, “Mental Health Awareness & Racial Trauma” followed by The Drumline Youth Against Violence Organization “Yavo” performance at 10:50 a.m.
At 11:05 a.m. Mrs. Rock County Shatoria Teague will give a talk titled “Determinate Memo to Young Girls,” and at 11:10 a.m. the Royalettes Dance Team of Janesville will perform.
More events are as follows: 11:20 a.m. Astronaut Adam & Pro Pittman, performing “A HipHop Positive Rap Duo; 11:25 a.m. Rep. Mark Spreitzer speaking “Words of Encouragement for the Community;” 11:30 a.m., Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin talking about “Unity in the Community;” and Gov. tony Evers talk at 11:45 a.m.
The afternoon lineup is as follows: noon, GBC Nation Dance Team; 12:15 p.m. Vicki Lynn Comedy Show; 12:30 p.m., Zack Douglas “Zack D” Music Performance; 12:40 p.m., Beloit Even Start Dancers; 12:50-1 p.m., intermission music; 1 p.m. Top Flight Band; 2 p.m. Royalettes; 2:10 p.m. intermission music; 2:30 p.m., Beloit Knightingales; 3 p.m. intermission music; 3:30 p.m., Darious Pro Pittman “Pro Pittman” Music Performance; 3:45-4 p.m. Vicki Lynn “Comedy Show;” and 4-5 p.m. DJ Fine Mindz Music.