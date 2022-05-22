MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP)—Wisconsin Republicans voted Saturday not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch falling just short of the 60% needed to get the nod—and cash—that comes with winning the party’s official backing.
The state party also did not endorse a Lieutenant Governor candidate or a Secretary of State candidate.
The action marked the first time delegates have not endorsed a candidate for governor. Many activists, and one of Kleefisch’s rivals, had argued for not endorsing anyone, saying it would fracture the party.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, in a race that’s a top priority for both parties nationally. In addition to Kleefisch, who polls have shown is leading the field, other candidates are construction business co-owner Tim Michels; business consultant and former Marine Kevin Nicholson; and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun.
The Republican endorsement has been highly sought after because it unlocks funding from the state party, which can then spend as much as it wants on the winner. Now the top candidates will fight it out without any official backing from the party.
Kleefisch got 55%, while “no endorsement” got 43% on the final ballot. The other candidates were all in the single digits.
After the vote, Kleefisch declared victory, saying she feels “terrific” with getting majority support despite falling short of what was needed for the endorsement.
Kleefisch, the only woman running for governor, served eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker between 2011 and 2019.
She portrayed herself as a fighter, opposed to vaccine mandates, in support of school choice and the only candidate “tested against the liberal mob,” referring to protesters who demonstrated against Walker’s ending of collective bargaining for most public workers.
Delegates approved a rule change earlier Saturday that allowed for the “no endorsement” option.
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who currently is the representative for the 31st Assembly District, is running for Secretary of State. She said in a statement that she will continue her campaign regardless of any party endorsement.
“Despite the fact the convention voted not to endorse any Secretary of State candidate, I will continue to talk to voters in every corner of the state, listen to their ideas and share my plan to fix the Secretary of State office, add value and deliver real results,” she said.
She said her campaign is gaining momentum as she talks to people across the state.
“People are excited about the race for Secretary of State because they see an opportunity to make this office work again,” she said. “They also see a credible and accountable alternative to the appointed and unaccountable Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is clearly broken and cannot be fixed.”
The Republican Party has endorsed candidates since 2009, including the past three governor’s races. Winning that backing was crucial to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s win in his first race in 2010. Johnson, who is up for reelection this year, focused his speech not on Democrats running against him but instead defending his record and attacking the media.
Republicans also voted not to endorse in the races for lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state. They did endorse treasurer candidate Orlando Owens, who is running for an office with almost no official duties or powers. Johnson, who has no Republican challenger, was also endorsed.