Last year’s Cram the Bus event brought in truck loads of supplies like this one. Goodwill and the Beloit School District invite the community to donate school supplies to children in need this Friday.

BELOIT—Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois is asking residents and businesses to donate enough school supplies to fill a school bus.

The second annual Cram the Bus event will take place on Friday at Goodwill, 2543 Prairie Ave., Beloit.

