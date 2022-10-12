hot Gleasman Road near Rockton to be closed Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OWEN TOWNSHIP, Ill. - Gleasman Road will be closed to through traffic between Illinois Route 2 and Rockton Avenue for a box culvert replacement starting Oct. 17.The work is anticipated to be complete by Nov. 30, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Highway Department. The duration of the work and the road closure will depend on the weather.Traffic control will be provided. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash Lincoln Academy in Beloit release Wisconsin Student Assessment System exam results Janesville woman had no license at time of accident that left 9-year-old dead Beloit Police: 4-year-old had fallen in parking lot before hit by vehicle Janesville motorcyclist dies in crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime