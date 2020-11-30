BELOIT—Local organizations in the Beloit area are once again banding together to promote charitable giving as part of the worldwide fundraiser known as Giving Tuesday.
United Way Blackhawk Region CEO Mary Fanning-Penny said the organization had a goal or raising $2.4 million, but called the figure a “steep hill to climb” given the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fanning-Penny said United Way’s donations come primarily through workplace campaigns.
“Due to COVID-19, many organizations have endured financial challenges, furloughed employees, have staff working remotely, or other safety precautions preclude traditional team activities,” Fanning-Penny said. “While it’s always important to give and help United Way fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community—it’s vital this year due to escalating needs.”
People wishing to donate to United Way may mail a check or give online at LiveUnitedBR.org, or text “Blackhawk” to 41444 or via payroll deduction.
In Beloit, the Welty Environmental Center will kick off a Giving Tuesday donation drive on Facebook, aiming to raise $1,000 that will be matched by Dave and Stephanie Dobson and an anonymous donor for $3 for every $1 donated to the campaign. To donate, visit the center on Facebook.
The Children’s Museum of Rock County (CMRC) will partner with Westphal Electric and Ryan Inc. for its Giving Tuesday campaign. Each sponsor will match up to $5,000, which means if CMRC raises $5,000, the total will be $15,000 or more. The funds will be used toward opening a physical Museum space in downtown Janesville post-COVID. CMRC is being considered for the First National Bank/Chase Bank Building Space on Milwaukee Street, which was going to house the GM Legacy Center.
“The Giving Tuesday Campaign will position us to open a space in Janesville, after years of hard work and speculation,” said Claire Gray, Vice President of the CMRC Board. “The children of Rock County deserve a state-of-the art destination dedicated to learning through play. The Museum will be an invaluable community resource.
HealthNet of Rock County and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville are both participating in Giving Tuesday, with SSM to match all donations dollar for dollar, up to $4,000.
“Patients being able to turn to HealthNet to have their medical needs met was critical this year, in order to minimize emergency room visits during a pandemic,” said HealthNet CEO Ian Hedges. “We are extremely thankful to our corporate match sponsor, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital—Janesville, especially this year.”
HealthNet’s programs include medical, dental, chiropractic, behavioral
health, mental health, Seal-A-Smile and patient navigator services, all of which would see allocations of Giving Tuesday donations.
Donations to HealthNet’s Giving Tuesday campaign can be made by credit card at healthnet-rock.org/donate, by calling 608-314-1923, or by mailing a check to HealthNet of Rock County, Inc. 23 W. Milwaukee Street Suite 201, Janesville, WI 53548.