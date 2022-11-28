From left: Counselor Jessica Cullen, Certified Medical Assistant Renee Johnson, Registered Nurse Beth Halusan, Behavioral Health Therapist Lauren Rick, and Counselor Jeni Nestler pose for a photo in the lobby of the Beloit Area Community Health Center.
From left: Counselor Jessica Cullen, Certified Medical Assistant Renee Johnson, Registered Nurse Beth Halusan, Behavioral Health Therapist Lauren Rick, and Counselor Jeni Nestler pose for a photo in the lobby of the Beloit Area Community Health Center.
BELOIT- Two health agencies in Beloit are hoping the generous people of the Stateline Area will help them provide behavioral health services to area youth during their Giving Tuesday campaigns.
Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages community members to give back to the community through fundraising campaigns. Giving Tuesday always lands on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
The Beloit Health System (BHS) is centering its Giving Tuesday campaign on a project to modernize its Counseling Care Pediatric Play Therapy Room. The room originally was created in 2003.
“According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, in Wisconsin, 55.1% of youth with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment,” said Lindsay Baumann, Manager of Marketing and Community Relations at BHS. “Nationwide, 60.3% of youth with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment. This updated space will allow more access for children to talk about their concerns and provide resources and methods to work through their thoughts and feelings.”
“Our goal is to raise approximately $2,500 to help with the update of the Counseling Care Pediatric Play Therapy Room,” Baumann said.
The health system hopes to purchase several items for the therapy room including kid friendly furniture, sensory toys, new carpet, puppets, art supplies and more.
“Giving Tuesday is a day to give back and bring awareness to the excellent non-profits we have in the area. Our community is such a generous and helpful community,” Baumann said. “We are always thankful for every donation that comes in, whether it’s $5 or $500, every dollar can make a difference.”
Community Health Systems (CHS), which operates the Beloit Area Community Health Center, is promoting a sensory room for young people at CHS’s Behavioral Health Clinic at 55 Eclipse Blvd.
Danica Keeton, Director of Development and Community Relations, is leading the fundraising campaign for the sensory room.
The Behavioral Health Clinic had its ribbon cutting on June 30.
“We are doing this to enhance our delivery of care for our growing number of children with complex speech, language and communication needs including Autism, chronic anxiety disorders, and more,” Keeton said. “The sensory room at Beloit Area Community Health Center will offer a calm, safe, relaxing, stimulating and therapeutic environment for those we serve.
“As we are expanding our onsite services, the sensory room will provide a safe and calming atmosphere for children and adolescents to learn how to cope with a multitude of stresses that life throws at them,” said Stephen Smith, CEO of CHS. “These approaches are therapeutic, impactful and of the utmost importance after two and a half years of life altering changes triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.”