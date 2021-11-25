ROSCOE—Kat Bartz, Melissa Vander Kooi and Monica Vander Kooi gathered for a family photo Thursday morning before they set out on a three-mile run around the natural prairie trail on the NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus.
“I came from Milwaukee to do this,” Bartz said, as she explained she convinced Melissa and Monica to accompany her on the brisk Thanksgiving morning run.
They were among about 400 people who gathered for the annual NorthPointe Turkey Trot, which has become a family tradition for many people in the Stateline Area. Many found it to be a good way to work up an appetite before indulging in the family holiday meal.
Hannah Pickard and her sister Amelia Pickard turned out with some friends to run in the Turkey Trot. She said she invited some of her Hononegah High School cross country teammates who have since graduated. She said it was a good reunion opportunity.
“It’s a great time to bond with friends and family every year,” she said.
Gus Larson, campus director of NorthPointe, said there was no Turkey Trot last year, which would have been the 12th annual run, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but everyone was happy to see the run was on again this year.
“Everybody is ecstatic,” he said. “We like it to be a family event, so we have a family photo area where people can snap a photo with our staff.”
Keeping with the Thanksgiving family meal theme, prizes in each age group were food items that could be taken to the family holiday meal. First place winners received a pie; second place winners received sweet bread; and third place winners received a dozen cookies. There also was hot cocoa and cookies offered to runners and spectators.
The runners were asked to spread out and not gather in groups inside the NorthPointe facility before the race as a pandemic safety measure. But, most were just excited to be meeting friends and having a good time.
“There’s a good attitude here. The running community always has a good attitude,” said Kevin Anderson of South Beloit.
He and wife, Mary, were taking part in the run for the seventh year.
“We’re health coaches, so we wanted to do something healthy before we sat down to the big meal,” Mary Anderson said.
Ethan Walsh brought four of his friends from Rock County Christian High School to run in the Turkey Trot.
“We are just starting up our track training,” he said.
When asked why he came to Roscoe to run, he replied “I’m hear to run with the boys.”
Larson said normally the Turkey Trot attracts 800 or more runners, but the 400 who did turn out was pretty good, especially since many people still are concerned about COVID-19 transmission.
The temperature at the time the race started was around 37 degrees, which Larson described as nearly perfect running weather. There were a few runners who disagreed with Larson, but he added that although it was overcast, at least there was no rain or snow as the run kicked off.