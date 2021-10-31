Girl Scout Troop 451 delivered personal care packages to Family Promise of Greater Beloit on Oct. 26. Shown are Charlotte Miller, Ellie Miller, Marissa Mortimer, Nicole Knight, Nisa Bergeron, Holly Moses, and Zoey Fregeau dropping off the Personal Care Packages to Beth Gliebe of Family Promise of Greater Beloit.
BELOIT—Girl Scout Troop 451 made up and delivered personal care packages to Family Promise of Greater Beloit on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Girl Scout Troop 451 with members from Prairie Hill and Whitman Post elementary schools wanted to do a service project where they could help families and people in need, and earn a badge, according to Board Chair Beth Gliebe.
The troops put out collection bins at their schools. They made signs explaining what types of items were needed, and they made and distributed flyers for students to take home.
“They were able to collect enough donations to make 25 care bags for those in need. The bags had toothpaste, toothbrushes, shavers, soap, shampoo, conditioner, socks, lotion, and other self-care products,” Gliebe said.
Despite the Coronavirus, homelessness continues to be a problem in the city with Family Promise of Greater Beloit working to house people with dependents in an ever-changing way.
For over 20 years the non-profit has partnered with houses of worship and their volunteers to host families at a different church or other worship site each week. Since the pandemic hit, Family Promise had to move its families facing homelessness to an area motel to keep its guests and volunteers safe. Family Promise is developing a more sustainable program model to host families that is more cost effective long term than motels.
“Family Promise is developing a fixed site for our emergency shelter program. This new program will still rely on our tremendous volunteers to provide fellowship and hospitality to our guest families, as well as provide those wonderful home cooked meals,” Gliebe said. “Family Promise depends on a community response to help our neighbors in need. These young girls are learning at a young age that they can help and they can make a difference by offering their time to their neighbors going through difficult times.”
Gliebe said when those with Family Promise told the girls that it would be back to a fixed location early next year with the guest families, and that the girls could come with an adult and play and hang out with the guest families for an evening, they were excited.
Gliebe noted third grader Ellie Miller said: “Let’s bring them chicken and pasta for dinner—they’ll love it.”
Family Promise is a secular organization that engages local communities and mobilizes 200,000 volunteers across the United States every year. Those interested in helping can call 608-363-0683.