BELOIT—One 10-year-old has found a creative way to dish up funds for Alzheimer’s disease.
As of Wednesday, Townview fourth grader Olyvia Piranio had raised $1,059 for the Alzheimer’s Association SouthCentral Wisconsin Chapter in Madison by selling hand-crafted plates.
The Piranio family has a long history with the Alzheimer’s Association and its yearly walk in September. Olyvia’s mother Stephanie Piranio started walking with her daughter back in 2014 when Olyvia was only 4 years old.
Mom Stephanie Piranio had attended high school and played softball with Amy Masterson, who later lost her mother, Mary Masterson, to Alzheimer’s disease.
“In the summers we would go out on the boat and have family outings, cookouts and sleepovers,” Stephanie Piranio said.
Stephanie Piranio fondly remembered Mary as a runner and gardener who would take her and her friends on boats and tubing.
After Mary became sick, Piriano wanted to support the Masterson family and brought her daughter in tow to events.
“We wanted to be a support system. It was for a very good cause. There are so many people affected by this disease and no cure,” Stephanie Piranio said.
“I like being with her (Amy Masterson’s) family and helping others,” Olyvia said.
Last year the importance of the event began to “click” for Olyvia. The 10-year-old saw Amy Masterson’s name on a sign for raising more than $1,000 and she wanted her named on a sign as well.
Mom and daughter decided they would make and sell unique decorative plates. They bought clear plates and applied colorful fabric to them before covering them in Mod Podge for protection.
“We put the fabric on the plate, spread Modge Podge, cut the extra fabric and put them on a can of soup to dry,” mom said.
They started advertising the $10 plates on Facebook. So far they’ve sold 95 plates as well as secured other additional donations.
The plates could be custom made for each holiday such as Easter or St. Patrick’s Day, or with a theme the buyer would select to match their home decor.
“I’m a very crafty person and a bit messy. I like making plates with mom,” Olyvia said.
Olyvia said she was very excited and happy to surpass her $1,000 fundraising goal. Next year she said she might want to trying something even “cooler” to drum up funds.
All 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s events are still scheduled as usual. The Rock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Riverside Park in Beloit.
Those who want to make a donation can visit: https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=13734&pg=personal&px=10865063
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.