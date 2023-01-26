Old Settlers Days announces music lineup

The Gin Blossoms will be performing at the Janesville Performing Arts Center in May. The band performed at Old Settlers Days in Rockton in 2019.

 Photo provided

JANESVILLE — The Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC) will be hosting the Gin Blossoms as part of its 2023 Gala Concert/Event, set for May 6.

The Gin Blossoms formed in 1987 in Tempe, Arizona. The band’s album, New Miserable Experience, and the first single released from that album, "Hey Jealousy" helped them rise to prominence. "Hey Jealousy" became a Top 25 hit and went gold, and New Miserable Experience eventually went quadruple platinum; four other charting singles were released from the album. The band's follow-up album, Congratulations I'm Sorry (1996), went platinum and the single "As Long as It Matters" was nominated for a Grammy Award.