JANESVILLE — The Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC) will be hosting the Gin Blossoms as part of its 2023 Gala Concert/Event, set for May 6.
The Gin Blossoms formed in 1987 in Tempe, Arizona. The band’s album, New Miserable Experience, and the first single released from that album, "Hey Jealousy" helped them rise to prominence. "Hey Jealousy" became a Top 25 hit and went gold, and New Miserable Experience eventually went quadruple platinum; four other charting singles were released from the album. The band's follow-up album, Congratulations I'm Sorry (1996), went platinum and the single "As Long as It Matters" was nominated for a Grammy Award.
The Gin Blossoms performed at Old Settlers Days in Rockton in 2019.
Once a year JPAC strives to bring in a larger artist for its annual fundraising event. Previous artists have included Tony Bennett, Lonestar, Leann Rimes, and Colin Mochrie.
“We are beyond thrilled to have the Gin Blossoms perform at JPAC this May. They are an incredible band with a number of hits. This will be an amazing experience for any patron that attends” states JPAC Executive Director Nathan Burkart.
The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. on May 6. Tickets range between $65-$85 for the general public. Before concert fundraiser tickets are also available by calling the Performing Arts Center. Fundraiser tickets include preshow cocktails, dinner, and desert.
JPAC’s Presenting Sponsor on the event is Rishy and Quint Studer. Rishy and Quint Studer continue to support the local Janesville community, downtown and arts, and the Performing Arts Center is very fortunate to consider them a partner on this event. Quint Studer is owner of the Beloit Sky Carp baseball team as well as the Blue Wahoos baseball team in Pensacola, Florida.