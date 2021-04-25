BELOIT — Robert “Bob” Gilliam forever will be remembered as a leader and trailblazer in the Beloit community for his decades of public service aimed at advancing the standing of minority residents in the city and beyond.
Gilliam, 92, passed away on March 24 in Duncanville, Texas.
He came to the Beloit area from Indiana as a teen before settling in South Beloit. He later served honorably in the Korean War as a Platoon Sergeant in the U.S. Army’s Medical Corps.
Gilliam served as the City of Beloit’s first Black firefighter and later as the department’s first Black chief after working his way up the ranks. Gilliam joined the department in 1962 prior to his career at Fairbanks Morse.
Gilliam’s battle to join the fire service was hard-fought during the time of the Civil Rights Movement, and he was finally accepted following litigation, according to his obituary.
“Chief Gilliam’s duality of courage, as the firefighter and the trailblazer, is a source of pride for all Beloiters,” said NAACP Beloit chapter President Tia Johnson. “Just as he was able to overcome any fear of running into flaming buildings, he conquered any trepidation of running into the scorching turbulence of upsetting the status quo of an all-White fire department.”
Gilliam served in positions from motor pump operator to fire investigator before his ascension to chief after 24 years of service.
Retired Beloit fire chief Gerald Buckley, who worked with Gilliam for about 25 years, said Gilliam was very personable, able to make friends with anyone and highly dedicated to bringing the City of Beloit forward for all people.
“He was always a fair person,” Buckley said. “He was a great chief. He was fun to work with. He was so passionate about making Beloit a better place to live for everyone.”
Buckley and Gilliam served as fire investigators for a time while working primarily out of Fire Station 3. Buckley served as chief directly after Gilliam’s retirement in 1987.
“He listened to the radio all night long in the fire house and we’d sometimes give him a hard time about it since we were trying to sleep,” Buckley recalled with a laugh. “And he would always share stories with us about fishing. He loved the outdoors.”
Along with being a notable angler, Gilliam loved spending time with family, playing cards, golfing, working out and reading.
When asked to reflect about his time in the fire service, Gilliam replied, “If I was young enough, I’d go right back and start all over again. I loved it that much,” according to the African American Historical Society of Beloit.
Gilliam also was a founding member of the Black Resource Personnel, an organization formed in the late 60s to uplift and grow Beloit’s Black community. Through the Black Resource Personnel, Gilliam and many others tackled issues including employment, educational opportunities, economic development, and crime prevention in Beloit.
“The way to get things done was not standing on the outside throwing rocks, but be inside where the decisions are being made. Be a part of the decision,” Gilliam said in a quote cited by the African American Historical Society of Beloit.
Through hard work, Gilliam was the first Black Beloit resident to win a seat on the Rock County Board of Supervisors, and his dedication to public service was a lifelong passion.
He was elected in 1970 after defeating a longtime incumbent of nearly two decades. Gilliam also served on the statewide Commission on Human Rights and the Commission on Criminal Justice.
For his years of service to Beloit, Gilliam was recognized with the Jerry Lewis Award for Muscular Dystrophy, United Fund, Beloit Booster of the Week, Distinguished Service Award and Beloit All-American Citizen. Gilliam also was instrumental in helping others with the city receiving the Beloit All-American City Award.
After retirement, Gilliam relocated to New Mexico before settling in Texas to be closer to family.
He is survived by his wife Floye of 66 years, his children Mark (Yvonne) Gilliam of Duncanville, Texas; daughter, Hope Montgomery of Duncanville, Texas and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 30 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St., Beloit. A family celebration of life will follow immediately after the visitation. For more information, visit www.hansengravitt.com/obituary/robert-gilliam.